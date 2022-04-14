Students join workforce through tech program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several students signed on with local businesses at Hillyard Technical Center.
Tuesday night, 27 students will now join the workforce in St. Joseph through Hillyard Tech's Apprenticeship program, joining businesses like Altec, Ford Anderson Automotive and many more.
"Whoever came up with the idea and put the plan together is genius," said Steve Snapp of Ford Anderson Automotive. "Everyone is looking and to actually have someone who is actually looking for a job...I mean the marriage is perfect."
For area businesses, the timing of this program couldn't come at a better time.
Ever since the pandemic began in 2020, employers have been desperately searching for people to come work from them, and now, nearly 30 local businesses are involved in Hillyard's apprenticeship program to close the gap.
"We feel that this is really going to open up a pipeline of opportunities for the students at Hilliard to be able to come here on-site partner with skilled trained supervisors," said Carolynn Sollars who is a Recruiting Manager for Altec.
The apprenticeship program began in 2018 with only three areas of work available for students, now the program offers seven: welding, automotive technician, automotive body repair, industrial services, IT and electrical technician.
"Oh it's been great being here. It's a great opportunity that like would want to come and go to trade-school or something. It's a great opportunity. Plus you get a lot of work experience," said Levi Hittle, who recently signed on with Altec as a welder.
"I feel like it'll be great. I'll give me a chance to work on cars and make a career out of it," a future Ford Anderson Automotive apprentice Braydon Deming said.
"We go over pretty much anything you can think of; welding, electrical, HVAC, all that." added Carson Root who will soon join Mosaic Life Care in industrial services.
"To be able to find an employee who maybe doesn't have the benefit of going to school, but is a hard worker, and can't afford college but knows what they want to do," said Snapp with Ford Anderson Automotive. "It's just a great fit. You get to train them the way that you want them to be."
Snapp said when apprentices join the team, they will continue taking classes through their Tech Academy and learn from a teacher and mentor while on the job.
"It's very neat what Anderson is doing. Being able to put this on for younger kids that want to become a technician," said Trevor Wilson who is the teacher of the Tech Academy.
"I was super excited to hear that they actually had 27 students going through the apprenticeship program," said Carolynn Sollars with Altec. "So for the community, I think that that's a great lead into future careers and career development here within our community."