Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following counties,
Atchison KS, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of
Missouri, including the following counties, Buchanan, Caldwell,
Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte and Ray.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in
the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee,
Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie
Village, Gardner, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Merriam,
Mission, Smithville, Kearney, Bonner Springs and Richmond.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Summer hours announced for St. Joseph pools

Summer hours announced for St. Joseph public pools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph announced the opening dates for pools around the area.

The Aquatic Park is scheduled to open Saturday, June 4 and Krug Pool will follow on Monday, June 6. 

The city notes the diving boards, slides and lap pool will remain closed at the Aquatic Park until further notice. 

Aquatic Park hours are:

- Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

- Sunday, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Krug Pool hours are:

- Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the city website

