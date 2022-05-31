Summer hours announced for St. Joseph pools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph announced the opening dates for pools around the area.
The Aquatic Park is scheduled to open Saturday, June 4 and Krug Pool will follow on Monday, June 6.
The city notes the diving boards, slides and lap pool will remain closed at the Aquatic Park until further notice.
Aquatic Park hours are:
- Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Krug Pool hours are:
- Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3 to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the city website.