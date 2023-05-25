"The survey says" St. Joseph residents are feeling better about the city

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2023 biannual community survey results are in, and The Community Alliance of St. Joseph is celebrating intentional collaboration and what it can do to create change.
For the first time since the organization started giving the survey in 2010, the results are positive, and they show favorability for the community we live in.
The alliance is a partnership of leaders from nine major entities in St. Joseph including: education, healthcare, and the government.
The questions asked seek to measure resident's perception of St. Joseph.
Out of 605 completed surveys, the vast majority are from those within city limits.
Every livability trend improved including overall quality of life.
Tama Wagner, Director of Community Alliance of St. Joseph says "It's validation that yes we are working on the right things and it's also a good road map for what we need to do in the future. We need to engage more folks, bring more people to the table so that perception begins to spread."
Wagner says the St. Joseph Imagine 2040 plan and the implementation team is being given a lot of credit by the pollster ETC Institute, who conducted the survey.
Next steps for the alliance include focusing on residents under the age of 55 years old and investing in public education.