Tips for a safe and budget-friendly July Fourth

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) With summer here, barbecues, parades and fireworks are finally kicking off.
The National Safety Council advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at a public display conducted by professionals, and not to use any fireworks at home. The NSC said fireworks may be legal, but they are not safe.
That's easier said then done for most. Last-minute shoppers buy fireworks at stands all over the country as the holiday approaches.
Shawn Bode is one of those local shoppers.
Bode said he spends $300 on fireworks each year. That equates to $100 for each of his children.
"I'm taking time off of work to come here and get fireworks for my kids. They like the big fountains more than anything and smoke balls, snappers like most kids. We don't let them get roman candles and bottle rockets 'cause they would hurt each other or somebody else," Bode said.
Know your budget.
Skip the curated variety packs.
If money is tight, go with a ground display
Ask for recommendations
Consider stocking up at the end of the season.
If consumer fireworks are legal to buy where you live and you choose to use them, be sure to follow the following safety tips from the National Safety Council:
Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
Never light them indoors.
Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
Never ignite devices in a container.
Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.
Never use illegal fireworks.