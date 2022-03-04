United Way holds PPE distribution event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a local organization helping non-profits stock up on personal protective equipment.
The United Way on Thursday handed out hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and other PPE to non-profit agencies across the area.
This is the first time the United Way has offered a pick-up of supplies, as earlier in the pandemic workers would deliver to other agency sites.
They say the response they've gotten shows how much the supplies are still needed.
“If we run out of things that agencies need. That's really good for us to know, because we'll work harder to procure more of those items going forward. We want every dollar that they can have to put towards their mission work. So we can work with partners to procure items, either at a discount or going to donated retailers we're taking off the shelves and no longer selling them or something. We'll get them into the hands of a nonprofit,” president of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph Kylee Strough said.
Strough adds that if a non-profit is in need of PPE supplies to contact the United Way at 816-364-2381