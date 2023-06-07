United Way of St. Joseph To Provide Fans to Keep Residents Cool in Summer Heat

St. Joseph, MO; The United Way Board of Directors approved the purchase of box fans to hand out to residents in order to keep them cool this summer. These purchases were possible through funding provided by residents to the Annual Fundraising Campaign.
United Way is providing the box fans throughout four different locations in St. Joseph. Those residents without access to central air are urged to call United Way and arrange a pickup time for these box fans.
The four locations are:
1. United Way of Greater St. Joseph, located at 118 South 5th Street, their phone number is 816-364-2381.
2. InterServ, located at 5400 King Hill Avenue, their phone number is 816-238-4511.
3. Northwest Missouri Community Services, located at 1203 North 6th Street, their phone number is 816-364-1131
4. The Salvation Army, located at 602 Messanie Street, their phone number is 816-232-5824.
Excessive heat causes damage not only physically, but also mentally. Research shows that rising heat can cause domestic violence, stress conditions, and adverse health conditions. This project is a way to mitigate the damages caused by heat.
United Way of Greater St. Joseph is a non-profit organization that impacts the lives by positively affecting education, health and financial stability. United Way supports 17 local agencies and has 7 initiatives. You can help them make a difference by donating, speaking out, and stepping up.
For more information visit stjosephunitedway.org and follow @UnitedWayStJoe on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Snapchat.