United Way's "Stuff the Bus" returns in August

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of Greater St. Joseph announced the return of the Stuff the Bus event on August 4 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and August 5 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the North and South Belt Walmart locations in St. Joseph.
Some of the items the program would like to see donated are binders, backpacks, markers, crayons, scissors and construction paper among many other items.
Collected items will be distributed to the public through The Salvation Army and schools in the area for children who show up without the needed supplies.
Along with needing donors to stuff the bus, they are looking for anyone who would like to donate their time in helping run the stands at either location on both days.
Anyone wanting to volunteer their time or want more details on what they should donate should visit the United Way's website or call 816-364-2381.