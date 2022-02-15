Updates continue on bike trails

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A nice day today called for lots of progress to be made up North at the River Bluff Trails Park.
Creating new bike trails in north St. Joseph has been in the works for quite some time.
The NoMad Trails Development construction crew is putting in a lot of work this spring. The current project is the updates and completions to the "B-Line" trail.
The crew began work a couple of weeks ago and is near completion on part one come the weekend.
"The one we're standing on is built specifically for adaptive mountain bikes or adaptive wheelchairs so that they can actually ride their four-wheel or three-wheel wheelchair down the trail, said Brett Shoffner, the owner of NoMad Trails Development.
The "B-Line" trail is about a half a mile long on the northend of the park. It features rides for beginner and intermediate levels.
"The grades are a little bit more gentle, the curves are a little bit more gentle so that their three and four wheel contact points cant stay on the ground," Shoffner said.
There is a second trail near the bottom the bottom of the path. The crew will work to connect the two next week.
In the meantime, local cyclists are testing out what is complete so far.
"You know, what Nomad is doing out here is super impressive," said Grayson Ricks, a local cyclist. "This is really awesome trail stuff out here."
Recently, Nomad Trails moved their company to St. Joseph while the construction began on the River Bluff Trails Park.
"The project has been great," Shoffner explained. "The city has been great to work with and the community has been super supportive and super stoked on what we're doing which makes it easy to come to work everyday."
Overall, phase one of the park will be complete in May. The crew will return to work in the fall and hopes to accomplish phase two in 2023.
