Urban Homestead Board Meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Urban Homestead Board met tonight at City Hall. The boards job is to look at acquiring abandoned properties with a focus on rehabilitation.
The two properties on the agenda this month were 1107 and 1109 south 12th street.
St. Joseph's Historic Preservation Planner, Kim Schutte says, "Abandoned properties are always a problem in your neighborhood. As we come into fall and winter, those are going to be where the fires are going to happen. So, anything we can do to kind of get those not abandoned anymore. Get people in them. It's better for the neighborhoods, it's better for everybody," Schutte said.
The Urban Homestead Board holds meetings on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.