Urban Homestead Committee Meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph's Urban Homestead Board meeting tonight to discuss the Housing Improvement Initiative group.
The Urban Homestead Board is a new body to St. Joseph.
Its purpose is to help acquire vacant properties and work with developers to make needed rehabilitation.
Members voted unanimously to approve the application from the Housing Improvement Initiative for 417 A street.
The Initiative group asked for funds to help remodel 417 A street.
The application was approved for $50,000.
The City of St. Joseph's Historic Preservation Planner, Dr. Kim Schutte says, "The developer would have to present a plan, you know, this is what we intend to do, they have to show that they have the financial means and the skills to do that."
"If the board agrees to that, then the property can be transferred to that developer, and there is up to a $50,000 grant, to help with that rehabilitation," Dr. Schutte Said
The HII group initiative is to help first time home buyers in our area.
They are hoping to have the property finished in six to eight weeks.