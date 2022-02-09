Voter turnout hits 18.7% for primary election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The final turnout for Tuesday's election was 18.7%.
And while that number is low, it's still higher than the 15% prediction from the Buchanan County Clerk's Office, which was the turnout during the municipal primaries four years ago.
Volunteers at polling sites say they were especially slow during the morning and early afternoon.
The county clerk said things picked up in the afternoon and overall the day ran smooth.
"Usually right at 6 A.M. people are usually are lined up because a lot of people work in Kansas City so they like to vote on their way out of town. And I was just shocked to say, 'Wow! You guys aren't out there yet?', said Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County Clerk "A lot of people leave work after 3, after 4, 5, and 6--on their way home from work they hit the polling place and then they go home. So we definitely saw a quick spike there at the end of the afternoon too."
Out of 41,972 registered voters, 7,863 ballots were cast.
The General Elections will take place on Tuesday, April 5.