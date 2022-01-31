Warm Winter Nights 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&