Wildfires burn 2000+ acres across in Northwest Missouri

(CRAIG, Mo.) Fire departments in Northwest Missouri busy over the weekend fighting wildfires in Holt County and Thurnau Conservation.
Officials on scene said a fire started around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon near Thurnau Conservation outside of Craig, Mo. and spread to Thurnau Conservation over the weekend.
Northwest Holt Fire Chief Ronnie Haer said only a portion of the fire was a controlled burn but strong winds caused the fire to start back up and jump levees into Monday.
A conservation official on site said over 2,000 acres have burned across a five-mile stretch.
Holt, Fairfax and Mound City fire departments are working with the conservation to put out the fires over the three-day span.
"We'll probably be out here another couple of hours maybe after we backburn just to make sure because the wind is picking up again," said Northwest Holt Fire Chief Ronnie Haer. "Hopefully it don't jump over what we backburn because sparks go along ways so we just gotta watch it. People just need to know you cannot burn when the wind is blowing, you need to look at your weather and see what the wind is going to do."
Chief Haer added the reason it was able to spread so wide and quickly was because other areas caught fire due to open burning.
"Saturday, the fields that were burning--it was jumping 50 feet or more out there in the field that we thought we already had put out because it was so windy."
No injuries have been reported.