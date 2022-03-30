Winds from severe thunderstorm cause damage to parts of East Hills Shopping Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) East Hills Shopping Center was one of the biggest targets in Tuesday night's storm.
The Dillard's Clearance store took the biggest hit resulting in roof damage, in-store damage and closure for the time being.
A spokesperson with Dillard's provided the following statement with KQ2: "We are confirming damage to our St. Joseph store last night. Thankfully and most importantly, none of our associates were injured as the store was closed at the time. We are still assessing the damage at this time, and the store is closed. Currently, we do not have an estimate of the damage or a projected re-opening date."
Damage to Dillard's and the East Hills Shopping Center is believed to be caused by damaging winds from within a severe thunderstorm warning separate from the F1 tornado that caused damage across eastern St. Joseph.
The storm caused major damage to the roof of Dillard's, leaving multiple openings visible inside the store.
"Dillard's roof had enough damage that you know, holes were directly through the roof that you could see into their store," said Lindsey Davis who is the General Manager at East Hills Shopping Center. "It's gonna take a little while probably for them to get fixed."
Davis said Dillard's is separately owned from East Hills.
Despite the buildings being connected, the rest of East Hills Shopping Center saw minor damage.
Mall management said a window panel to a vacant store on the southside of the building had broken glass which was fixed Wednesday morning.
"There was so much pressure we assume, that the wall behind me literally just kind of popped-popped out," said Davis. "If that's all the damage we received...(we're) very very fortunate."
Davis said the East Hills Shopping Center is open for business.
Dillard's is still to be determined on when the store will reopen.