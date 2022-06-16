 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Women celebrated at YWCA's 21st annual Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon

  • 0
Butchart Flowers and Gifts wins the Employer of Excellence award at the YWCA's Women of Excellence Awards Luncehon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 40 women were recognized for their work in the St. Joseph Community.

Thursday afternoon, the YWCA hosted the 21st annual Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon at the Civic Arena. This was the first in-person awards luncheon since 2019 due to the pandemic.

"It was a huge surprise and a really big honor," said Monica Morrey who won the Emerging Leader award and works as a lawyer for her father's law firm. "There's a lot of really incredible women in St. Joe and in the area that I look up to immensely so it was a really big surprise."

Women from the workforce, future leaders, volunteers and women who have dedicated their entire careers to making the world a better place were highlighted on stage. This year's theme was "celebrating women, transforming lives."

"Oh my gosh, it was amazing because there's so many women of excellence in this room. And just to be nominated truly was an honor. And then to get selected, I was just overwhelmed," said Carolyn Sampson-Wagner who won the Woman in Entrepreneurship award. 

Tammy Killin, the YWCA's CEO explained after the event how grateful they are to return in-person and to see all of the energy in the room and women supporting women.

"My bigger deal here as far as the impetus of this is that it should infuse in, in others that you know, you go out there and you do your best to be excellent as the speaker said, not perfect, but but striving to do what is your God given call to do," said Reverend Mary McDonald who was selected as the Woman in Leadership category.

"Women are incredible, balancing their home lives raising children working. The everything that they do, the hard work that they put in, I think that it needs to be honored and recognized. And I love that the YWCA does this," Morrey added.

All donations and money raised at the event will go towards the YWCA's emergency shelter.

The 22nd annual Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon is June 15, 2023.

Winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award in Volunteerism: Marsha Rosenthal

Lifetime Achievement Award in the Workplace: Jane Frick

Y Woman of Merit: Ellen Kisker

Emerging Leader: Monica Morrey

Employer of Excellence: Butchart Flowers and Gifts

Future Leader: Ashlin McCamy

Woman in the Workplace-Leadership: Reverend Mary McDonald

Woman in Volunteerism: Phyllis Myers

Woman in the Workplace: Cindy Reeder

Woman in Entrepreneurship: Carolyn Sampson-Winger

The full list of nominees can be read by clicking here.

