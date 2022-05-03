World class Cancer Center opens at Mosaic Life Care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A brand new Cancer Care Center is officially open on the Mosaic Life Care campus.
Tuesday morning, Mosaic Life Care officials unveiled the state-of-the-art cancer patient facility to the public.
The nearly $22 million project and 25,000 square foot facility will now house all cancer patient needs in one location.
Mosaic Life Care partnered with Mayo-Clinic Care Network to provide a safe, world-class facility for current and future patients in the region during a critical time in their life.
“This truly has been a dream come true”, said Dr. Rony About-Jawde, an Oncologist at Mosaic Life Care. “We have outgrown our old Cancer Center by a lot. How can we get better? How can we make the patient's experience within the darkest moments actually better? You can get anything from walking in a different atmosphere, not the gloomy dark place, but a place that hopefully will get some hope and get the best treatment at the same time.”
The new facility can serve up to 200 patients per day featuring a spacious infusion room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, overlooking the lake and walking trail.
“It doesn't look or feel like a hospital facility, it looks like something that is welcoming and warm,” Dr. Mark Larson, Director of the Mayor-Clinic Care Network. “I think it'll be a very powerful environment for them to promote healing and cancer care.”
The indoor facility also includes several expansions in exam rooms, private consultation rooms, and oncology rooms and a special boutique and salon for patients experiencing hair loss.
The outdoors features a healing garden with a walking trail system and ribbon walk pavilion.
“To have medical oncology, radiation oncology, spiritual care, massage care, acupuncture, care, pharmacy and fusion therapy, even you know, wigs and hair support for those individuals who have lost your hair as part of the cancer care journey to have that all under one facility is truly fantastic. I think it offers really an exceptional level of care for the patients here in Northwest Missouri,” Dr. Larson said.
“This was our mission literally from the beginning. How can we work to make everything happen in one place?” said Dr. Rony About-Jawde. “You get everything done in the same facility. Just a walking distance from one facility to the other medical oncology, radiation lab, social services, chemotherapy, all in one place.”
The facility is not complete. Future renovations include a patient library, wellness gym, community education room and kitchen and oncology therapy. These add-ons are expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
May 9, the new Cancer Care facility officially opens for patient care.
In Mid-May, the renovation of the existing Cancer Care space will begin.