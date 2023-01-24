Your Events

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&