YWCA announces 2022 Women of Excellence nominees

  • Updated
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) YWCA St. Joseph announced the nominees for the 21st annual Women of Excellence Awards.

After two years of holding the event virtually, the YWCA announcing that the event will be in-person at the Civic Arena on June 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Below is the list of 2022 Women of Excellence Nominees:

Emerging Leader:

  • Monica Morrey
  • Sarah Weaver
  • Raegan Williams
  • Allison Tschannen

Woman in Workplace:

  • Amy Cloud
  • Crissie Trapp
  • Marissa Holcomb
  • Ramona Steele
  • Teresa Rocha-Bobela
  • Cindy Reeder
  • Shelley Eaton
  • Brenda Steidel

Woman in the Workplace Leadership:

  • Rebekah Collins
  • Reverend Mary McDonald
  • Sheila Miller
  • Angela Williams-Crane
  • Chelsea Howlett

Woman in Volunteerism:

  • Michelle Mears
  • Phyllis Myers
  • Corinda Stallbaumer
  • Robin Carl
  • Jennifer Edwards
  • Connie Newton
  • Kerry Harvey

Woman in Entrepreneurship:

  • Amber McKnight
  • Carolyn Sampson-Winger
  • Casey Wallerstedt

Employer of Excellence:

  • Green Family Chiropractic
  • Butchart Flowers and Gifts
  • United Way of Greater St. Joseph

Future Leader:

  • Ashlin McCamy
  • Ellie Wattenbarger
  • Emily Welter
  • Lauren Burright
  • Gracie Phillips

Lifetime Achievement:

  • Jane Frick
  • Marsha Rosenthal

Y Woman of Merit:

  • Ellen Kisker

The theme for this year's event is "Celebrating Women, Transforming Lives."

