YWCA announces 2022 Women of Excellence nominees

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) YWCA St. Joseph announced the nominees for the 21st annual Women of Excellence Awards.
After two years of holding the event virtually, the YWCA announcing that the event will be in-person at the Civic Arena on June 16 at 11:30 a.m.
Below is the list of 2022 Women of Excellence Nominees:
Emerging Leader:
- Monica Morrey
- Sarah Weaver
- Raegan Williams
- Allison Tschannen
Woman in Workplace:
- Amy Cloud
- Crissie Trapp
- Marissa Holcomb
- Ramona Steele
- Teresa Rocha-Bobela
- Cindy Reeder
- Shelley Eaton
- Brenda Steidel
Woman in the Workplace Leadership:
- Rebekah Collins
- Reverend Mary McDonald
- Sheila Miller
- Angela Williams-Crane
- Chelsea Howlett
Woman in Volunteerism:
- Michelle Mears
- Phyllis Myers
- Corinda Stallbaumer
- Robin Carl
- Jennifer Edwards
- Connie Newton
- Kerry Harvey
Woman in Entrepreneurship:
- Amber McKnight
- Carolyn Sampson-Winger
- Casey Wallerstedt
Employer of Excellence:
- Green Family Chiropractic
- Butchart Flowers and Gifts
- United Way of Greater St. Joseph
Future Leader:
- Ashlin McCamy
- Ellie Wattenbarger
- Emily Welter
- Lauren Burright
- Gracie Phillips
Lifetime Achievement:
- Jane Frick
- Marsha Rosenthal
Y Woman of Merit:
- Ellen Kisker
The theme for this year's event is "Celebrating Women, Transforming Lives."