YWCA prepares for first in-person Women of Excellence awards since 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 21st annual YWCA's Women of Excellence returns Thursday. This will be the first in-person awards luncheon since 2019.
The event will take place at Civic Arena on June 16 at 11:30 a.m. A live stream will be available on KQTV.
"We're just excited because I think what we have missed--we've really been fortunate to be able to do our program virtually the last two years, but to be able to have that sense of camaraderie of people and feel that enthusiasm is just going to be pretty powerful tomorrow," said Tammy Killin, the YWCA's CEO.
This year's theme is "celebrating women transforming lives".
"We think is just embodies all women, especially women that we've worked with work with at the YWCA," said Killin. "And a lot of the women who are nominated do a lot of volunteerism as well. So I think that theme just everyone can embrace. We have the butterfly on our cover this year. And again, that just is a true sign of transformation."
37 local women are nominated in 7 categories. The YWCA will also recognize two Lifetime Achievement awardees and the YWCA Woman of Merit of awardee.
"We have an amazing lineup of women that are nominated this year," Killin explained. "We have 40 women that we will be highlighting overall. But there's always so many more that we don't know about."
Throughout the luncheon, the YWCA will raise money towards the domestic violence and sexual assault shelter. The goal is to collect $50,000 from sponsors and attendees.
"This event is very important, I believe, to the community, and it's a prestigious event for the women in our community. And the men support us with this as well to be able to recognize and celebrate some amazing, strong, powerful women is pretty awesome," said Killin.
Over 800 community members are expected to appear the event. Gina's Cafe will provide the meal. Chastity Stemmons will be the featured guest speaker.