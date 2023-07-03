AM Meteorologist/Reporter

KQTV is looking for a full-time Meteorologist/Reporter to join our news team. The right candidate will be able to prepare and deliver accurate weather forecasts for broadcast, web and social media. You must also have an interest in general assignment reporting, be able to generate news content and share story ideas in editorial meetings. Experience with WSI systems, shooting, writing and editing skills preferred.
St. Joseph is located in the heart of the country and experiences all types of weather. From severe weather in the spring to blizzards in the winter, this part of the country sees it all. This opportunity is your chance to get to learn how to forecast different types of weather and gain severe weather coverage experience. This position will also allow you to dip your toes into news and gain experience reporting.
Responsibilities
- Prepare and deliver daily weather forecasts utilizing computer graphics and animation, weather data and radar for station’s newscasts
- Deliver severe weather updates as necessary
- Produce and present weather for station’s website and social media platforms
- Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple priorities
- Excellent writing, verbal and communications skills
- Must work well in team environment
- Fill in on other shifts when necessary
What you need
- Be computer proficient (MS Office, digital editing, web search, databases)
- Excellent communication, lobbying and active listening skills
- Integrity
- BS degree in meteorology, journalism or mass communications is preferred
- Valid Drivers License with good driving record
What To Do Next
If this opportunity sounds like a great fit—we would love to hear from you. Email your resume and reel to the email provided:
KQTV
Dirk Allsbury
Vice President and General Manager
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Job Type: Full-time
Job offer contingent on background check, drug screen and must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
KQTV is an Equal Opportunity Employer
EOE