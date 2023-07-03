Television Morning Anchor & Reporter
We are looking for a passionate Morning Anchor/Reporter to work for the number one station in the market. If you are a morning person who loves to tell stories this may be the right opportunity for you! The right candidate will be able to consistently identify strong local, relevant content. You must be a strong writer, be able to work in a deadline driven environment, edit video for multiple platforms and be able to work well with others.
Responsibilities
- Exercise strong professional news judgement
- Present news stories for all platforms in clear and engaging manner
- Shoot, write and edit news content
- Self-starter who can generate story ideas on a daily basis
- Work effectively under multiple deadlines
- Perform other duties as assigned
This is a great opportunity into the television industry and an excellent position to learn and improve your producing, reporting, writing and storytelling skills.
What you need
- Be computer proficient (MS Office, digital editing, web search, databases)
- Excellent communication, lobbying and active listening skills
- Integrity
- BS degree in journalism or mass communications is preferred
- Ability to sit, stand, lift, stretch and carry up to 25lbs
- Must pass a pre-employment drug test and background screening
- Valid Drivers License with good driving record
What To Do Next
If this opportunity sounds like a great fit—we would love to hear from you. Email your resume and reel to the email provided:
KQTV
Dirk Allsbury
Vice President and General Manager
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Job Type: Full-time
KQTV is an Equal Opportunity Employer
EOE
Benefits:
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health insurance
- Health savings account
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance
Schedule:
- 8 hour shift
- Weekend availability
COVID-19 considerations:
Job offer contingent on background check, drug screen and must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
Education:
- High school or equivalent (Required)
License/Certification:
- Driver's License (Required)
Work Location: In person
