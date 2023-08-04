Multimedia Journalist- Storyteller
Here is your chance to join KQTV! We have been the most watched television station in St. Joseph, MO for almost 70 years because of our culture and the pride we feel in each other, and this is your chance to help continue that tradition.
We are looking for a motivated Multimedia Journalist who is enthusiastic about shooting, writing, and editing compelling content for multiple platforms. Come be a part of our dynamic newsroom team of journalists who excel at storytelling. This reporter must have the desire to cover breaking news, should be a self-starter and be able to work under pressure while meeting newsroom deadlines.
What you will do:
- Attend daily pitch meetings with three original story ideas each workday from in-depth investigations to current event in our viewing area
- Pursue news stories in the field with station issued gear: Camera, lights, tripod, and microphone
- Conduct interviews with news subjects
- Write cohesive, objective, and non-biased stories
- “Voice” scripts and edit assigned stories for broadcast
- Provide shorter web scripts for station’s website and include complimentary images
- “Front” or present your story during a live broadcast either in studio or in the field
- Be available for fill in anchor opportunities
- Perform other duties as assigned
This is a great opportunity in the television industry and an excellent position to learn and improve your producing, reporting, writing and storytelling skills under a News Director with 30 plus years’ experience in anchoring/reporting in top 30 markets.
Must Haves:
- Valid Driver’s License with a clean driving record
- Proficient knowledge of ENG broadcast equipment
- BS degree in journalism or mass communications is preferred
- Must pass a pre-employment drug test and background screening
- Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
What To Do Next:
If this opportunity sounds like a great fit—we would love to hear from you. Email your resume, reel and references to the email provided.
KQTV
David Bodden
News Director
PO Box 8369
St. Joseph, MO 64508
KQTV is an Equal Opportunity Employer
EOE