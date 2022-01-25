Alan Van Zandt

Alan anchors Your Hometown News at 5 pm, 6 pm and 10 pm in addition to reporting.
He's been a part of the KQ2 family since 2004. Over the years, Alan has filled several roles including managing the assignment desk, reporting, anchoring Hometown this Morning and even doing weather on the weekends.
As an established member of the St. Joseph community, Alan is involved in several local volunteer activities including membership in Eastside Rotary.
Alan grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and graduated from The University of Nebraska with a degree in broadcast journalism. In his spare time, Alan likes to bowl, golf and work in his yard when time allows.