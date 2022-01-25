Danielle Sachse

Graduated from the University of Central Missouri in December of 2019. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Digital Media Productions focusing in Live Studio/Remote Media with a Minor in Sports Communications.
Besides KQ2, Danielle can be heard on 680 KFEQ calling the Missouri Western Men's and Women's Basketball road games alongside Tommy Rezac.
She was previously the sideline reporter for the Central Missouri Football team and was an intern for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Media Network (MIAA Network). She also majored in BFA Musical Theatre. Danielle enjoys watching sports, singing, and spending time with family on her Grandma’s farm in Leavenworth.