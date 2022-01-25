Meteorologist Julianna Cullen

Julianna Cullen is a meteorologist from the Saint Louis area.
She recently graduated in May of 2020 from the University of Kansas (Rock Chalk!) with a B.S. in atmospheric science, a focus in news and media broadcast, and a minor in journalism.
During her time at KU she was a forecaster for KU’s news station, KUJH, as well as a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS).
When Julianna is not forecasting the weather she enjoys shopping, playing the piano, vacationing, and spending time with friends and family.
Feel free to send her your latest storm or weather photos on social media!