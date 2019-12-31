Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2020 Red Carpet Movie Awards Pick em Contest

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
On Wednesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday afternoon bring us some colder air with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories