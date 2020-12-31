Code Ninjas Sweepstakes

Clear
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Today was another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. A cold front is moving through the area tonight, and that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe, with the main threats being strong winds, hail, and flooding. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. The cold front moving through will briefly cool us down on Saturday but the heat will make a return on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
