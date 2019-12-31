Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings
Return to Directory

Big Shots Bar

1811 Frederick Ave St. Joseph Mo. 64501
2326633

Big Shots Bar was established in 1993. We have pool tables , dart boards , great bartenders, & in my opinion the cleanest bar in town ! We also take pride in our ice cold beer! We have given back to our community over the years by hosting many benefits & doing mothly Poker Runs for local charities!

During the shut down, we took the time to do some major improvements to our bar. We have painted all walls & ceilings, even the walk in cooler. We have moved out all coolers , emptied & cleaned them thoroughly. We have cleaned under all coolers also . We also disposed of all ripped bar stools, replacing them with metal & wooden stools , which will be more sanitary. We also removed the vinyl armrest along bar & are having a custom stainless steel one made , which will be easy to keep clean. We have taken every precaution we can think of to make our bar, sanitary & easier to keep that way . Hopefully it will help with the virus issues!

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories