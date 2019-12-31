Big Shots Bar

During the shut down, we took the time to do some major improvements to our bar. We have painted all walls & ceilings, even the walk in cooler. We have moved out all coolers , emptied & cleaned them thoroughly. We have cleaned under all coolers also . We also disposed of all ripped bar stools, replacing them with metal & wooden stools , which will be more sanitary. We also removed the vinyl armrest along bar & are having a custom stainless steel one made , which will be easy to keep clean. We have taken every precaution we can think of to make our bar, sanitary & easier to keep that way . Hopefully it will help with the virus issues!