Mobile 1

26123 maple dr Maryville mo Mo 64468
16608538313
https://mobile1solution.org/

Mobile 1 is an established cleaning company detailing cars , trucks , SUVs , Semi's and RV's . We specialize in sanitation and bringing your car back to normal. We are based out of maryville mo . Established 2019 in oct , we have traveled from maryville to Kansas city, Smithville, Jackson county, to Jefferson city and more. Servicing over 300 vehicles since January 2020 .

We had to shut down for a very long time from march 25th to may 1st. We lost alot of business and couldn't recover from the financial loss . So we had to start off like a new business.

