Metropolitan Community College | St. Joseph

MCC is now in St. Joseph, and we're enrolling for 2020 summer and fall classes! - Practical nursing - Radiologic technology - Surgical technology - General ed classes: college algebra, composition, reading, history If you have questions, please register at mcckc.edu/StJoseph to attend one of our virtual-open-house sessions: - 4 - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 - 4 - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 - 4 - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 5 Questions? Call 816.604.1403.

We will continue following local, state and federal guidelines regarding recommendations for how to offer classes in a way that is safest for our students, faculty and staff.

