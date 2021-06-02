Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A natural loss | The Hearing Connection

Dr. David Neuman from the Hearing Connection joins us to talk about how common hearing loss is.

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 1:36 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Dr. David Neuman from the Hearing Connection joins us to talk about how common hearing loss is.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
A few areas of patchy fog have developed across the area again this morning and will slowly dissipate over the next few hours. Today we will see more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s. Most of today will be dry, but we do have the slight chance for an isolated shower later this afternoon. The rest of the work week looks warm and sunny with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. Summer like conditions will continue through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories