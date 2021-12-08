Hearing problems over the holidays | Hearing Connection

Another chilly morning for your Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the 20s. Highs will reach the upper 40s today as the warming trend throughout the week continues, under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the mild side for the first half of the day but will start to pick up as we head towards the evening hours. Tonight will be breezy with gusty winds up to 25 mph but warmer than the past few nights, with lows staying in the mid 30s. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the workweek, with a very slight chance of light rain Friday afternoon. Temperatures for this week look to continue to increase slightly every day, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Thursday and in the mid 50s for your Friday.

