Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Hearing Connection: Hearing Protection

David Neumann from The Hearing Connection stops by to talk about the importance of protecting your hearing while working with loud machinery.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The Hearing Connection: Hearing Protection

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rain chances will stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday on Thursday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. Good news is that it's looking to be dry for the fireworks Thursday evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events