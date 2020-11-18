Altec Industries | Welder

Welder Opportunities – Off Shift

There are opportunities for Welders – Off Shift (mostly 3rd shift) at Altec in St. Joseph, Missouri - voted #1 employer!

Welders are responsible for using hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

Required Qualifications:

High School diploma or GED required.

Welding knowledge through experience or vocational school training.

Ability to pass a preliminary weld test and ability to complete AWS D1.1 Code certification within 60 days after being placed in a welding position.

Able and willing to work Off Shift – mostly 3rd shift.

Welding, cutting and/or fabrication of metal parts.

Wire feed welding, MIG or TIG welding.

Responsibilities:

Welds using M-I-G processes and with a torch welder

Demonstrated ability to burn using a hand torch

Demonstrated ability to read blueprints and diagrams and determine critical dimensions and tolerances using measuring tools

Read and comprehend blueprints, process routings, and schematics for installation of various truck and body components - large and small - onto truck chassis using torch, welder, winches, hand tools.

Performs re-work as required

Provide quality and timely workmanship on each work order and maintain daily time standards

Demonstrated ability to follow established safety and quality procedures.

Team concept, be flexible to move from job to job to support the schedule

Altec offers a competitive salary that rewards performance and dedication, along with a comprehensive benefits package that includes:

Medical, Dental and Prescription Drug Program

Retirement 401(k) Program

Vacation and Holidays

Flexible Spending Accounts

Tuition Assistance Program

Employee Assistance and Mental Health/Substance Abuse Program

Life Insurance, Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

Building on 90 years of growth and success, Altec specializes in the design, manufacture, sale,

and service of aerial devices, digger derricks, cranes, and specialty equipment, supporting

customers in over 100 countries throughout the world. Altec is an innovative, financially sound

company that is leading the industry and setting the standard of excellence.

Join the thousands who have made Altec their career decision!

● Customer First ● Enjoyment of Work ● Family ● Financial Stability ● Integrity ● People

Are Our Greatest Strength ● Quality ● Spiritual Development ● Teamwork ●

Altec Industries, Inc. and its affiliates are equal opportunity employers and maintain affirmative

action plans to recruit, retain, develop, and promote qualified individuals without unlawful

consideration of race, gender, color, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability,

citizenship status, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local law.

Altec strives to maintain a work environment free from unlawful discrimination and harassment,

where associates are treated with respect and dignity. EE0/M/F/Vet/Disabled

Veterans, please visit Altec's Veteran Career site at www.altecveteranrecruiting.com