Altec Industries | Assemblers

Assembler Opportunities – Off Shift

There are opportunities for Assemblers – Off Shift (mostly 3rd shift) at Altec in St. Joseph, Missouri – voted #1 employer!

Assemblers are responsible for assembling Pedestals, Turntables, and Boom components - combined with other related assembly components - to produce world-class Altec Equipment.

Required Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED required.

Ability to read, write and comprehend required.

Ability to work Off Shift – most positions will be on 3rd shift.

Preferred Qualifications:

Basic computer usage knowledge desired.

Vocational Training in lieu of experience will be considered.

Ability to read tape measures, blueprints and schematics desired.

General knowledge of at least one of the following desired: Mechanical Hydraulics Electrical Manufacturing/Production processes



Responsibilities:

To provide quality and timely workmanship on each job performed.

Reads blueprints and hydraulic diagrams.

Reads and understands tape measure.

Performs re-work as required.

Follows all established safety & quality policies and practices.

Learn and follow all work instructions and JQR’s.

Prepare and fit multiple components together.

Learn and operate all equipment within the department.

Support APS initiatives – Lean Manufacturing

Willing to move to other areas of production as needed.

Altec offers a competitive salary that rewards performance and dedication, along with a

comprehensive benefits package that includes:

Medical, Dental and Prescription Drug Program

Retirement 401(k) Program

Vacation and Holidays

Flexible Spending Accounts

Tuition Assistance Program

Employee Assistance and Mental Health/Substance Abuse Program

Life Insurance, Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

Building on 90 years of growth and success, Altec specializes in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of aerial devices, digger derricks, cranes, telecom, and specialty equipment. We are the leading equipment and service provider for the electric utility, telecommunications, tree care, lights and signs, and contractor markets, supporting customers in over 100 countries throughout the world.

Join the thousands who have made Altec their career decision!

● Customer First ● Enjoyment of Work ● Family ● Financial Stability ● Integrity ● People

Are Our Greatest Strength ● Quality ● Spiritual Development ● Teamwork ●

Veterans, please visit Altec's Veteran Career site at www.altecveteranrecruiting.com