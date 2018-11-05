Clear

Buchanan County Sheriff Office | Detention Officer

The Buchanan County Sheriff Office is looking for a Detention Officer.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 11:53 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Detention Officer – Main Duty

Detention Officers provide security observation and monitor daily activities of inmates from a non-inmate contact area in the jail.
The jail is staffed 24 hours a day - this is a shift work position.

Qualifications

1. No felony convictions
2. Good physical and mental condition
3. Good written and verbal communication skills
4. High school diploma or GED

Salary and Benefits

• Salary is 12.50 per hour
• Health insurance provided at no-cost by the County
• Retirement is provided by the County
• Promotion potential to Detention Deputy - $14.18/hour
• Academy sponsorship is possible and available after probation

Apply

Applications may be obtained by email request to BCSDJobs@co.buchanan.mo.us or by going to the Sheriff’s Office webpage and clicking on the “How Do I” – “Apply”

