Buchanan County Sheriff Office | Detention Officer

Detention Officer – Main Duty

Detention Officers provide security observation and monitor daily activities of inmates from a non-inmate contact area in the jail.

The jail is staffed 24 hours a day - this is a shift work position.

Qualifications

1. No felony convictions

2. Good physical and mental condition

3. Good written and verbal communication skills

4. High school diploma or GED

Salary and Benefits

• Salary is 12.50 per hour

• Health insurance provided at no-cost by the County

• Retirement is provided by the County

• Promotion potential to Detention Deputy - $14.18/hour

• Academy sponsorship is possible and available after probation

Apply

Applications may be obtained by email request to BCSDJobs@co.buchanan.mo.us or by going to the Sheriff’s Office webpage and clicking on the “How Do I” – “Apply”