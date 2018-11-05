Buchanan County Sheriff Office | Detention Officer

Detention Officer – Main Duty
Detention Officers provide security observation and monitor daily activities of inmates from a non-inmate contact area in the jail.
The jail is staffed 24 hours a day - this is a shift work position.
Qualifications
1. No felony convictions
2. Good physical and mental condition
3. Good written and verbal communication skills
4. High school diploma or GED
Salary and Benefits
• Salary is 12.50 per hour
• Health insurance provided at no-cost by the County
• Retirement is provided by the County
• Promotion potential to Detention Deputy - $14.18/hour
• Academy sponsorship is possible and available after probation
Apply
Applications may be obtained by email request to BCSDJobs@co.buchanan.mo.us or by going to the Sheriff’s Office webpage and clicking on the “How Do I” – “Apply”