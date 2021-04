The City of St. Joseph is currently hiring lifeguards for both Krug and the Aquatic Park.

If you would like to apply, visit https://bit.ly/apply-lifeguard or email aquatics@stjoemo.org.

You will receive FREE training.

The hours can be flexible.

Competitive pay.

Both Krug Pool and the Aquatic Park

Currently have two different lifeguard options, shallow water lifeguard and lifeguard.

The minimum age is 15 years.