Shelton Siding Company is looking for a composite siding and deck installer.

Our pay is based on experience.

We offer benefits including holiday and vacation pay and health insurance.

Shelton Siding Company supplies the transportation to and from the job and we supply all the major tools needed.

Our hours are Monday-Friday from 8-4:30.

If interested, please call the office and talk to Laura at 816-324-5867.