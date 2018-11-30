Daily's Premium Meats | Maintenance Tech

SUMMARY: Performs maintenance, troubleshooting and repair work including, but not limited to: mechanical, electrical, pneumatic and hydraulic production and facility systems and equipment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned. The successful candidate:

• Is able to read and interpret equipment manuals, drawings, schematics, blueprints, and work orders to perform required maintenance.

• Provides emergency repairs on production equipment to keep lines operational at all times.

• Performs scheduled maintenance and repairs of production equipment including replacement of failed components such as bearings, belts, motors, power/control lines, etc.

• Diagnoses problems and failures, and repairs or replaces parts as required.

• Dismantles/disassembles defective machines and equipment and installs new or repaired parts, using specifications and/or blueprints, precision measuring instruments, and hand tools.

• Adjust various types of devices and control systems.

• Understands facilities, systems, and component functions and relationships, and is competent in their troubleshooting and repair.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the work environment, knowledge, skill, and/or ability required or preferred. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EXPERIENCE:

• Minimum five years of experience in an industrial maintenance capacity.

• Food or Medical plant experience is preferred, as well as knowledge of and compliance with GMP, and food manufacturing best practices.

• Having previously installed, troubleshot, and repaired electrical systems, including 480v and below, and control voltage/systems.

• Ammonia Refrigeration experience preferred.

• Basic hydraulics/pneumatics experience.

• Experience in a fast paced, cold, wet production environment.

• Able to interface and cooperate well with production line workers and supervisors, with a strong customer service mindset.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Mandatory ability to speak, understand, read and write in English.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to apply mathematical concepts to practical situations preferred.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: Ability to perform your responsibilities in situations that are physically demanding, tight fitting, wide temperature ranging, and noisy. Must be able to lift/carry up to [50 pounds. Must be able to use ladders, scissor and aerial lifts, and climb stairs.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate but sometimes very loud. Space temperatures may range from below freezing to triple digits.

NORMAL WORK SCHEDULE: Able to work extended work schedules including weekends and overtime.