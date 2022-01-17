Clear
Daily's Premium Meats | Multiple Positions

Daily's Premium Meats is hiring for Production Positions for both day and night shifts.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022

Daily’s Premium Meats is Hiring For:
Production Positions AM
General hours are 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Production Positions PM
General hours are 3:00 p.m. to Midnight

Maintenance Tech Positions PM Only
5:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Pay ranges from $17.25 - $20.15 for entry level production positions.
Now offering a $2.50 per hour attendance bonus.

Daily’s has a great benefit package. Let me know if I need to provide more information on anything…

Health Benefits: Medical, Dental & Vision - start at the 1st of the month following the date of hire
TELADOC – No Cost; 100% Covered
Life Insurance
401(k) - Daily’s matches 100% of the first 6% of your 401(k) contributions after one year of service.
Employee Assistance Program – (EAP) No cost to the employee - cost paid by the company
Sick Days – 6 days accrued though the year
Vacation after 1 year
8 paid holidays

