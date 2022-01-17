Daily's Premium Meats | Multiple Positions

Daily’s Premium Meats is Hiring For:

Production Positions AM

General hours are 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Production Positions PM

General hours are 3:00 p.m. to Midnight

Maintenance Tech Positions PM Only

5:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Pay ranges from $17.25 - $20.15 for entry level production positions.

Now offering a $2.50 per hour attendance bonus.

Daily’s has a great benefit package. Let me know if I need to provide more information on anything…

Health Benefits: Medical, Dental & Vision - start at the 1st of the month following the date of hire

TELADOC – No Cost; 100% Covered

Life Insurance

401(k) - Daily’s matches 100% of the first 6% of your 401(k) contributions after one year of service.

Employee Assistance Program – (EAP) No cost to the employee - cost paid by the company

Sick Days – 6 days accrued though the year

Vacation after 1 year

8 paid holidays