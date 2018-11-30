Daily's Premium Meats | Production

SUMMARY: Daily's Premium Meats is seeking hard working, physically fit, production workers to fill open positions to help us make the best bacon in the industry. There are a variety of jobs associated with meat processing that employees may perform in a further processing facility. The work environment is steady and fast-paced. On-the-job training provided; related experience is not necessary.



JOB DETAILS:

• Perform a variety of tasks that require product handling, machinery and equipment; packaging and shipping bacon.

• Physically demanding work that can require the use of some or all body parts and muscle groups

• Good hand-eye coordination and upper extremity motor skills are essential for most job tasks

• Additional essential functions may be applicable to specific jobs



PAY RATE:

• Starting pay $12.90 per hour

o +$.40 per hour shift differential for B shift

• Overtime pay available after 40 hours

BENEFITS:

• Insurance including medical, vision, dental, prescription drugs and life insurance -- starts after 90 days

• 401K retirement program

• Vacation

o 1 week (after 1 year of service)

o 2 weeks (after 3 years of service)

o 3 weeks (after 9 years of service)

o 4 weeks (after 20 years of service)

o 5 weeks (after 25 years of service)

• Holidays - 8 paid holidays after 90 days employment

• Perfect Attendance Bonus -- employees are eligible for $.50 per hour worked, paid quarterly

• Referral Bonus -- $A bonus each referred hire (if employee and referred hire are both active after 6 months)

• On-the-Job training with advancement opportunities

SKILLS REQUIRED: Must be able to lift, push and pull up to 30 pounds, work in a cold or hot environment and able to stand on concrete for a minimum of 8 hours daily.

ABOUT DAILY'S PREMIUM MEATS:

Since 1893, Daily's Premium Meats has focused on providing its customers with the finest processed meat products. Known for many years as "The Bacon Specialists," we now offer a complete line of food service hickory smoked hams, sausage links and patties, and other value-added pork products, in addition to an extensive line of raw and precooked bacon.

At Daily's Premium Meats, we're committed to high-quality, great-tasting meat products. As part of a food system connected every step of the way from raising the pigs to processing the pork, our quality control systems guarantee our products are always delicious, and most importantly, safe. We use exacting specifications to guarantee the wholesome goodness of our processed meats.

At Daily's, we are looking for team members who want to make a difference, advance, and help us continue to be the best bacon in the business.