Herzog | Welder

Herzog companies was founded in 1969 by William E. Herzog as a heavy/highway construction contractor in the Midwest. Herzog now specializes in Railroad Construction, Transit Operation and Maintenance Services, Civil Construction and Railroad Services nationwide. Our team consists of people who are innovators at heart, continuously exploring new ways to improve our products, services, and, ultimately, the industry. By always challenging ourselves - and each other - to push for more, we keep Herzog at the forefront of the rail industry.

Herzog Railroad Services, Inc. is currently looking for a Welder in St. Joseph, MO to work Monday through Friday 6:00 A.M to 3:30 P.M.

Herzog Railroad Services, Inc. is currently looking for a Welder in Fall City, NE. Hiring for two shifts, days Monday-Thursday 6:00am-4:30pm and nights Sunday-Wednesday 5:00pm-3:30am.

Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED.

Must be experienced in FCAW process, 2G, 3G, and 4G positions.

Must be able to pass AWS D15.1 weld test.

Must be able to work at heights up to 16’ and in small tight places.

Knowledge of safe work practices and prior experience fitting metal is a plus.

Pre-Employment Requirements:

Subject to pre-employment background check and motor vehicle report review.

Subject to pre-employment physical, medical evaluation, and drug screen due to the safety sensitive nature of this position.

Successfully complete and maintain any required safety certification and testing on an annual basis.

Safety:

Herzog is nationally recognized for its excellent corporate safety record which results from all employees at all levels, in all positions adhering to established policies and procedures. Reporting any and all safety violations to your immediate supervisor is a prerequisite for continued employment. Safety diligence by all results in a safe work environment for all.

Benefits:

Herzog offers a robust benefits package including medical and dental coverage. The plans are specific to projects and locations.