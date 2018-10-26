Clear

Carriage Square Living and Rehab is looking for a full or part-time Housekeeping/Laundry Attendant.

Carriage Square Living and Rehab is looking for a full or part-time Housekeeping/Laundry Attendant.

Please call 816-364-1526 

Ask for Laura or apply at 4009 Gene Field Road, St. Joseph, MO 64506. 

