KQTV | Creative Service (Commercial Producer)

KQTV, the ABC affiliate in St. Joseph, MO, is looking to add a member to our award-winning creative services team. If you have strong editing skills, a creative mind, and an eye for appealing visuals you might be a perfect fit. This position requires hands on knowledge and experience with Adobe Creative Suite; including Premiere Pro, After Effects, and advanced experience with video and graphics editing. Someone with an understanding and experience with video and DSLR cameras, audio recording, and lighting. We are looking for a team member to take a project from concept to completion. If you’re someone who is detail oriented and can take an idea and create compelling commercials that work for our clients, this is the job for you.

Daily skills needed are: Editing, digital and DSLR camera operation, audio recording, lighting, video and graphics editing with Adobe Creative Suite, script writing, excellent time management and an unshakeable work ethic. A college degree in Telecommunications, Digital Media, Marketing or Broadcasting is a plus.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned. Job offer contingent on Background Check and Drug Screen.

Employees of KQTV enjoy a strong benefits package including medical insurance, dental insurance, vision coverage, life and disability insurance and a 401K. Personal Time Off (PTO) is also included.

Please send resume and demo reel or link to:

KQTV

Attention: Dirk Allsbury

dallsbury@kq2.com

4000 Faraon

St. Joseph, MO 64506

EOE

Job Type: Full-time