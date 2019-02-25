KQTV | Anchor/Producer - News

JOB SUMMARY:

KQTV is looking for a full-time anchor/producer to join our news team. We need someone with strong writing skills and solid news judgement who is willing to learn to produce compelling and creative newscasts. You must have a passion for news!

This is a great opportunity for someone who is a self-starter and wants to use their journalism skills to tell good stories and create good content.

The right person will be able to work well in a team environment, meet tight deadlines and work on a flexible schedule.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILTIES:

Present news stories for all platforms including broadcast, web and social media

Strong writing skills, solid news judgment, accuracy, knowledge of current events.

Exercise strong professional news judgement

Develop and organize newscasts

Supervise preparation and execution of live television newscasts

Responsible for writing, story development and showcasing

Enhance content of the rundown with graphics, video, research, and station branding

Knowledgeable in broadcast and AP writing styles. Stories must be accurate, fair and balanced.

Ability to react to breaking news quickly and accurately.

Pitch original story ideas and participate in editorial meetings

Produce content for digital media platforms

Videography and non-linear editing experience

Work effectively under multiple deadlines

Perform other duties as assigned

Please email resume, cover letter and link to reel to:

Andy House

KQTV | News Director

ahouse@kq2.com

Drug screening and background check required for employment. EOE.