KQTV | Anchor/Producer - News

JOB SUMMARY:
KQTV is looking for a full-time anchor/producer to join our news team. We need someone with strong writing skills and solid news judgement who is willing to learn to produce compelling and creative newscasts. You must have a passion for news!
This is a great opportunity for someone who is a self-starter and wants to use their journalism skills to tell good stories and create good content.
The right person will be able to work well in a team environment, meet tight deadlines and work on a flexible schedule.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILTIES:
Present news stories for all platforms including broadcast, web and social media
Strong writing skills, solid news judgment, accuracy, knowledge of current events.
Exercise strong professional news judgement
Develop and organize newscasts
Supervise preparation and execution of live television newscasts
Responsible for writing, story development and showcasing
Enhance content of the rundown with graphics, video, research, and station branding
Knowledgeable in broadcast and AP writing styles. Stories must be accurate, fair and balanced.
Ability to react to breaking news quickly and accurately.
Pitch original story ideas and participate in editorial meetings
Produce content for digital media platforms
Videography and non-linear editing experience
Work effectively under multiple deadlines
Perform other duties as assigned
Please email resume, cover letter and link to reel to:
Andy House
KQTV | News Director
ahouse@kq2.com
Drug screening and background check required for employment. EOE.