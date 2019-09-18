KQTV | Anchor\Reporter

Clear

KQTV in St. Joseph, MO is seeking an anchor/reporter who can prepare and deliver accurate news reports for our on-air and digital platforms.

Description of Duties:

As a Reporter:

Write and prepare news reports as assigned by news management
Edit video using VEGAS Pro
Report live in studio and in the field
Cover breaking news at any time during shift as well as on-call assignments
Perform other duties as needed
As an Anchor:

Fill-in on evening or morning newscasts
Present and write news stories for on-air, digital, and social content

Education & Experience:

This is an entry level position but experience in news is preferred
College degree in journalism or related field preferred

Skills & Abilities:

Must be able to adapt to change at a moments notice
Must be able to work under extreme pressure and deadlines
Innovative and creative thinking skills
Ability to establish reliable news sources
Pitching stories
Organizational and time management skills needed
Be able to work independently
Have good news judgement and ethics

Additional Requirements:

Must have a valid driver's license
Will be required to pass a drug screening and background check

Interested applicants should send a resume and demo reel to the News Director, Andy House, at ahouse@kq2.com.

KQTV is an equal opportunity employer.

