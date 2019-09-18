KQTV | Anchor\Reporter

KQTV in St. Joseph, MO is seeking an anchor/reporter who can prepare and deliver accurate news reports for our on-air and digital platforms.

Description of Duties:

As a Reporter:

Write and prepare news reports as assigned by news management

Edit video using VEGAS Pro

Report live in studio and in the field

Cover breaking news at any time during shift as well as on-call assignments

Perform other duties as needed

As an Anchor:

Fill-in on evening or morning newscasts

Present and write news stories for on-air, digital, and social content

Education & Experience:

This is an entry level position but experience in news is preferred

College degree in journalism or related field preferred

Skills & Abilities:

Must be able to adapt to change at a moments notice

Must be able to work under extreme pressure and deadlines

Innovative and creative thinking skills

Ability to establish reliable news sources

Pitching stories

Organizational and time management skills needed

Be able to work independently

Have good news judgement and ethics

Additional Requirements:

Must have a valid driver's license

Will be required to pass a drug screening and background check

Interested applicants should send a resume and demo reel to the News Director, Andy House, at ahouse@kq2.com.

KQTV is an equal opportunity employer.