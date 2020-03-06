KQTV | Marketing & Media Specialist

Marketing and Media Specialist

KQTV is expanding our team and we’re looking for a dynamic individual who wants to jump in head- first and help us build on our rapid growth.

As a Marketing and Media Specialist, you will excel at building relationships with clients while helping them solve marketing problems and achieving their goals using our advertising portfolio.

Our next Marketing and Media Specialist will be a part of our new sales culture which creates long term strategic marketing partnerships with our clients. Your success will always be at the top of our list and you will enjoy watching your advertising solutions in action as your client’s business excels.

If you love a challenge and enjoy a workday that is never the same. This might be your next and last job.

What you’ll do in this position:

· Develop and market creative traditional and digital media campaigns that help clients achieve their business objectives

· Collaborate with our creative team to design and deliver the perfect advertising message that gets results for your client

· Build your own business

· Be your client’s expert in traditional and digital advertising solutions

· Consistently win new business and achieve personal revenue goals

What we are looking for in you:

· A natural curiosity about people and area businesses and the ability to ask good questions

· The ability to turn training and feedback into action

· Adaptable, your ability to think on your feet and be flexible

· Excellent organizational and communication skills

· Honesty, high-energy, drive, strong work ethic and a sense of humor

· Innovative ideas you can implement in television and digital advertising

· Aptitude and the ability to master our sales tools

· A fun competitive nature

Character Traits that make a great Media Marketing Specialist

· Autonomous

· Responsive

· Problem Solver

· Results Oriented

· Relational

· Competitive

· Creative

· Driven

· Inventive

Must Haves:

· Positive work attitude

· Ability to prioritize and work in a fast-paced environment

· Willingness to learn industry-leading marketing techniques that will enable you to be successful

· General computer and email proficiency

· Working knowledge of various social media products

· Valid driver’s license

· Ability to sit and or stand for long periods

· Legal to work in the US

· Willing to take a drug screening

· Pass background check

What We Currently Offer

· Uncapped earning potential

· A friendly work environment

· Up to 15 days PTO and seven paid holidays (annually)

· 401(k) retirement savings plan with company match

· Health Benefits including, health, vision, dental, prescription, life insurance, disability and flexible spending account

· Car allowance

· Phone allowance

· Entertainment perks

· Quarterly Spiffs

· Ongoing professional development to help you continue to be successful

· Company supplied laptop so you can work anywhere

· Proven successful approach for prospecting new clients

· Continual training from our local and nationwide team to prepare you with the skills to deliver results in the ever-changing world of digital media

Think you have what it takes to be Marketing and Media Specialist at KQTV? Send us your cover letter and resume today. Email Dirk Allsbury at dallsbury@kq2.com or mail at KQTV 4000 Faraon, St. Joseph, MO 64506.