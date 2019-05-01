KQTV | Production Assistant (PA)

Production Assistant (PA)
Monday through Friday: 4:15pm till 6:35pm, dinner break, and 9:30pm-11pm. Audio operator for 5,6 and 10 newscasts. Training provided. $9 an hour.
Saturday/Sunday: 8:45pm till 11pm. Audio op. for 10 newscast. Training provided. $9 an hour.
Saturday/Sunday: 8:45pm-11pm. Server operator for 10 newscast. Training provided. $9 an hour.
Background check and drug screening required for employment.
Email Steve at scline@kq2.com for more information.
Related Content
Scroll for more content...