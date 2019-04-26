KQTV | Sales Assistant/Traffic Clerk

Sales Assistant/Traffic Clerk

KQTV and KQ2.com are looking for a full time Sales Assistant/Traffic Clerk. Our office is located at 4000 Faraon in St. Joseph MO. We offer an excellent benefits package, business casual dress, and a fun place to work.

In this role you would be responsible for coordinating with traffic manager for; traffic instructions, managing logs, co-op scripts, facilitate production orders, basic clerical administration and supportive business development duties that sustain the efforts of the Sales Managers and Account Executives.

Other duties include, but are not limited to:

• Perform all general office administrative duties including, but not limited to: answering the phone/reception and directing callers as needed; ordering and maintaining office and marketing material supplies and forms.

• Provide administrative support to the Sales Manager and Account Executives in documenting sales activities and results, and as required, generate reports from traffic management system.

• Generate sales documents and presentation materials.

• Contact clients regarding copy and delinquencies.

• Assist Sales Managers with meeting coordination, and other logistics.

QUALIFICATIONS-The following qualifications are preferred in order to successfully perform in this position, but are not limited to:

1. High school or equivalent degree required and one to two years of prior experience in office environment preferred.

2. High level of computer skills.

3. Strong organizational, written communication and verbal communication skills required.

4. Good skills in end-user computer software applications e.g. word processing, presentation, spreadsheet and basic design.

5. Experience using office equipment including, but not limited to: computer, fax, telephone, copier, and scanner.

6. Sales background is a plus.

7. High level of initiative and ability to prioritize workload.

8. Attention to detail and error-free work in a deadline-driven environment.

9. Substantial level of independence and accountability for assigned projects.

10. Strong team player.

Please send resume and cover letter via mail or email to: Dirk Allsbury, P.O. Box 8369, St. Joseph, MO 64508 or email dallsbury@kq2.com.

Background check and drug screening required for employment.

EOE