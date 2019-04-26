KQTV | Sales Professional

Sales Professional

KQTV is looking for a dynamic sales professional to join our team. As an Account Executive, you will be working directly with local businesses to help them achieve their goals using KQTV and KQ2.com advertising products.

As an Account Executive (AE) you will use a consultative approach and work with businesses to determine their needs and long-term goals. Our clients’ success is at the top of our list and as an AE you will enjoy watching your advertising solutions in action as your client’s business excels.

Your success will be measured by hitting and exceeding monthly sales goals, staying current with media technology and trends and handling rejection in stride while working as an individual in a team-focused environment.



What you’ll do in this position:

• Own your own client list of small to large businesses

• Become an expert in KQTV and KQ2.com advertising solutions

• Consistently win new business and achieve personal revenue goals

• Develop creative campaigns and proposals that help clients achieve their business objectives

• Collaborate with our creative team to design and deliver the perfect advertising message across the perfect medium

What we are looking for in you:

• A natural curiosity about people and area businesses and the ability to inspire passion in others

• The ability to turn training and feedback into action

• Adaptable and able to think on your feet and be flexible

• Excellent organizational and communication skills

• Honesty, high-energy, drive, strong work ethic and a sense of humor

• Innovative ideas you can implement in television and digital advertising

• Aptitude and ability to master our sales tools

• A fun competitive nature

Must Haves:

• Positive work attitude

• One to two successful years of sales experience or bachelor’s degree

• Ability to prioritize and work in a fast-paced environment

• Willingness to learn industry-leading sales techniques that will enable you to craft solutions for your clients and close proposals

• General computer and email proficiency

• Working knowledge of various social media products

• Legal to work in the US

• Willing to take a drug screening

• Pass background check

What We Currently Offer:

• Up to 15 days PTO and seven paid holidays (annually)

• 401(k) retirement savings plan with company match

• Health Insurance including, health, vision, dental and flexible spending account

• Car allowance

• Phone allowance

• Entertainment perks

Think you have what it takes to be an Account Executive at KQTV? Send us your cover letter and resume today. Email Dirk Allsbury at dallsbury@kq2.com or mail at KQTV 4000 Faraon, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Background check and drug screening required for employment.

EOE